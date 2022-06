[File Photo]

Police are investigating the death of an 18-year-old student in Waiqali Settlement, Maro, Sigatoka.

Spokesperson Ana Naisoro says the student was found motionless outside his girlfriend’s home early this morning.

The matter was reported by the victim’s girlfriend’s family and Police say they are treating it as an alleged suicide case.

A postmortem will be conducted to confirm the cause of death as investigations continue.