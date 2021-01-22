Student drowns while swimming with friends

A thirteen-year-old student from Naselai Village in Nausori drowned while swimming with friends’ yesterday afternoon.

The alleged incident happened while the victim was trying to jump onto a bamboo raft from a nearby tree but fell into the Naselai River and disappeared.

Police say the two friends who were swimming with the victim raised the alarm and a search was conducted by the villagers.

The officers from the National Fire Authority retrieved the victim’s body and he was conveyed to the Nausori Health Center where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation continues.