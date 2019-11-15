Student dies in road accident

A 23-year-old tertiary school student died following a motor vehicle accident last night.

The incident occurred near Namau along the Nabouwalu Highway around 6 pm.

The victim was a passenger with two others in a vehicle driven by her mother.

The four from Kauvula, Lekutu, Bua were heading towards the Nabouwalu Jetty when the suspect allegedly lost control of the vehicle causing it to veer off the road and tumbled several times.

All were rushed to the Nabouwalu Hospital where the victim was pronounced dead on arrival.

The suspect and two others remain admitted to Hospital as investigations continue.

The national road death toll currently stands at 36 compared to 55 for the same period last year.