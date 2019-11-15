Student dies after road accident

A 19-year-old student residing in Nakasi died after allegedly succumbing to injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident.

The victim was admitted in critical condition and passed away yesterday afternoon.

It is believed the victim was travelling with four others in a vehicle driven by a 20-year-old man, heading towards Lautoka when their car veered off the Queens Road near Maui Bay.

All occupants were rushed to the Sigatoka Hospital.

A post mortem will be conducted today to ascertain the cause of death.

Investigations continue.

The road death toll currently stands at 18 compared to 30 for the same period last year.