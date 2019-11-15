Student charged with rape

A sixteen-year-old student has been charged with one count of rape and will appear at the Korovou Magistrates Court today.

The accused is alleged to have raped a Year 9 student on the 26th of January.

The victim was allegedly threatened to keep the matter quiet.

Article continues after advertisement

Police say the matter came to light when the victim contacted the Child Helpline last month.

The matter was then referred to the Korovou Police Station for investigation.