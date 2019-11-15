Student body assists struggling members

A handful of students from the Fiji National University have received grants from the student body easing financial burdens.

The students assisted have been affected by COVID-19.

Minister for Education Rosy Akbar has commended the Fiji National University Student Association for taking the step.

“No assistance is big or small, no support is big or small, no amount of financial assistance that we can give to our fellow human beings or student is big or small”

Akbar says in times like this, unity is paramount.

“The lessons learnt for me from this pandemic is the fact that it has brought about more compassion for the people that we live with, more compassionate for the people that we are mandated to serve, more compassion for our neighbours, for our colleagues and that’s exactly is what your function is all about”

FNUSA President Ketan Lal says more initiatives are planned to help their members.

“The association is continuing its effort to ensure the university is providing the best academic services to our students during this pandemic in terms of the online delivery and also the decisions they make which may affect students in terms of their study as well”

Five students from five colleges received $2000, while a postgraduate student received $6000.