Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

News

Student body assists struggling members

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
August 19, 2020 4:30 pm
A handful of students from the Fiji National University affected by COVID-19 have received grants from the student body to ease financial burdens.

A handful of students from the Fiji National University have received grants from the student body easing financial burdens.

The students assisted have been affected by COVID-19.

Minister for Education Rosy Akbar has commended the Fiji National University Student Association for taking the step.

Article continues after advertisement

“No assistance is big or small, no support is big or small, no amount of financial assistance that we can give to our fellow human beings or student is big or small”

Akbar says in times like this, unity is paramount.

“The lessons learnt for me from this pandemic is the fact that it has brought about more compassion for the people that we live with, more compassionate for the people that we are mandated to serve, more compassion for our neighbours, for our colleagues and that’s exactly is what your function is all about”

FNUSA President Ketan Lal says more initiatives are planned to help their members.

“The association is continuing its effort to ensure the university is providing the best academic services to our students during this pandemic in terms of the online delivery and also the decisions they make which may affect students in terms of their study as well”

Five students from five colleges received $2000, while a postgraduate student received $6000.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.