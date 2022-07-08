Student behavior issues will not be taken lightly

Premila Kumar [Source: Twitter]

Behavioral issues among students will not be taken lightly says Education Minister, Premila Kumar.

Kumar made the comments during her first visit to Ratu Kadavulevu School in Tailevu earlier this week.

She sternly informed the students the government spends large sums of money to ensure they pursue their education.

Kumar says they have found and heard about behavior issues among RKS students and this is not portraying a good image of the school.

“If you are not interested in studying you should let us know, if you want to go back to your village, your secondary schools where you came from we will be able to find you a school in that area , if you are uncomfortable at RKS. But you have to make that decision and we are here to support you. But we don’t want just because of handful of students spoiling the name of RKS and causing problems.”

Kumar says there are other neighboring schools however when compared, the problem is at RKS.

The Minister adds she will revisit the school and hold discussions with Year 12 and 13 students.