Student, 11, believed to be Fiji’s latest drowning victim

A female student is believed to be Fiji’s latest drowning victim following the tragic incident at Nabuliwaliwa River at Naiserelagi in Ra.

Police says the 11-year-old girl had accompanied her friends to collect bamboo where the alleged incident took place.

Chief Operations Officer and Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police Livai Driu says they have noted that the alleged incident took place because children were left unsupervised.

ACP Driu is calling on parents to strictly monitor children’s activities.

A post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine the cause of death as investigations continue.

The national drowning death toll stands at 42 compared to 34 for the same period last year.