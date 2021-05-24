Structural fire incidents a major concern for NFA

The National Fire Authority is raising serious concerns over the recent increase in the number of fire incidents.

Seeing a spike in residential fire occurrences, the NFA is urging the public to start taking fire safety seriously and identify the risks around their homes that could start a fire.

Early this morning, six people were left homeless after they lost their two-bedroom house at Jinnu Road in Drasa Vitogo Lautoka.

A 910-emergency call was received by NFA Suva Control at 8.20 am who dispatched the team from Lautoka Fire Station.

The Lautoka Fire team immediately responded and upon arrival at the scene, they found a two-bedroom corrugated iron and timber house fully engulfed in flames.

NFA says the team worked quickly to stop the fire from spreading to nearby houses.

In another fire incident, a two-bedroom corrugated iron and timber quarters used as a storeroom were destroyed in a fire at Varavu Muslim School.

The NFA received a call at 10.15 last night and dispatched the Ba Fireteam.

The team immediately responded and upon arrival found the quarters fully engulfed in flames that team managed to stop its spread to another school quarters.

Yesterday a corrugated and timber structure was destroyed in a fire incident at Drekeniwai in Taveuni.

It is believed the structure was vacant at the time of the fire incident.

In another fire incident yesterday, an office belonging to Assistant Roko Tui Cakaudrove sustained some damaged after a fire incident at Somosomo Taveuni.

CEO Puamau Sowane emphasizes that fire safety is crucial for everyone and it is every individual’s responsibility to ensure that they adhere to fire safety precautions to avoid such incidents.

Sowane adds that they do not want to see people lose their property during this difficult time currently faced by Fijians due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He adds that the NFA is currently carrying out its investigation into the four fire incidents to ascertain their causes.