Strong wind and heavy rain to continue as TC Sarai looms in Fiji waters

Strong winds and heavy rain continue to be felt in most parts of the country as Category Two Tropical Cyclone Sarai continues to loom in Fiji waters.

The Fiji Meteorological Office says the cyclone is moving East at about 11km/hr.

It says TC Sarai was located about 45km North Northeast of Ono-i-Lau or 155km South-Southeast of Kabara at 6 this morning.

The Weather Office says close to its centre the cyclone is expected to have average winds of up to 100km/hr with momentary gusts of up to 140km/hr.

As TC Sarai continues moving in Fiji waters the Met Office says its centre should be located about 140km East of Ono-i-Lau or 240km South-Southeast of Kabara at 6 tonight this afternoon.

People living in Matuku, Totoya, Vanuavatu, Moce, Komo, Kabara, Namuka-i-Lau, Ogea, Fulaga, Vatoa and Ono-i-Lau can expect destructive storm force winds, very high seas, periods of heavy rain and squally thunderstorms.

Those living in Moala, Cicia, Nayau, Lakeba and Oneata can expect damaging gale force winds with average speeds of 80km/hr.

A storm warning remains in force for Matuku, Totoya, Vanuavatu, Moce, komo, Kabara, Namuka-i-Lau, Ogea, Fulaga, Vatoa and Ono-i-Lau.

A gale warning remains in force for Moala, Cicia, Nayau, Lakeba and Oneata.

A strong wind warning remains in force for Viti Levu, Vanua Levu, Taveuni, Beqa, Vatulele, Yasawa and Mamanuca group, Kadavu and nearby smaller islands.

A heavy rain warning remains in force for Central and Southern Lau group.