Strong Pacific voice needed at COP26

British High Commissioner to Fiji, George Edgar has emphasized on the importance of a strong Pacific voice in Glasgow, Scotland during the COP26 in November.

While receiving the Youth4Pacific Declaration on Climate Change, Edgar assured that this will be passed to the COP26 Presidency.

More than 600 participants from 33 countries joined the Youth4Pacific gathering last week.

Article continues after advertisement

The Pacific youth are demanding world leaders to ensure they are at every national and international decision-making space.

The Declaration also calls on leaders to recognize young leaders as experts in climate adaptation and make available finance to support their actions.

The youth are also demanding carbon emissions to be curbed by at least 50% by 2030 through the just and urgent transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy.

Edgar says the Declaration will also be fed into the youth meeting that will take place in Glasgow in the days immediately before COP26.

“It is important because you are future leaders. It is important because as the UN Secretary General envoy on youth said you don’t have to work with consequences of decisions being taken now. And it is also important because acting together young people can have a powerful impact both through their actions at local level and through advocacy through speaking truth to power.”

The pre-COP gathering provided young people practical experience on COP26 agenda items, further enabling their understanding of the UNFCCC negotiation processes.