Strong leadership crucial in DRR efforts: Seruiratu

Strong leadership at all levels will help break the silos approach that often choke our disaster operations.

This was highlighted by the Minister Disaster Management, Inia Seruiratu in his statement delivered at the opening ceremony of the 2nd Session of the Stakeholder Forum for Disaster Risk Reduction in Bali, Indonesia yesterday.

Seruiratu says to have a good system, nations must have strong leadership and vision right at the top of the decision making process in Government.

The Minister also agreed that in order to remove working in silos mentality in DRR there must have a robust governance and legal framework and support for operational structure to be able to execute decisions made.



Seruiratu says a whole-of-society community inclusive approach is a best fit for creating and prioritising DRR policies and strategies.

He stressed that it helps affected communities take ownership of their development priorities, builds confidence and strengthens partnership with an opportunity to better understand disaster risks for better DRR decision-making.

The Stakeholder Forum provided stakeholders the opportunity to work together, share experiences and promote an all-of-society approach for the successful implementation of the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction 2015-2030, which was the first key agreement of the post-2015 development agenda.

The events had also set the stage for the Global Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction, to be held following this event, and provided a platform for participants to hear from a variety of representatives from the United Nation system, national Governments, local, private and community leaders about their engagements with stakeholders.