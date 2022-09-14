Strong enforcement vital to fight transnational crime

Strict regulation and enforcement are essential to tackle transnational crime says the Fiji Revenue and Customs Services Chief Executive Mark Dixon.

A report prepared by the Australian Pacific Security College on behalf of the Pacific Islands Chiefs of Police, Oceania Customs Organization and the Pacific Immigration Development Community indicates significant increases in the amount of cocaine seized in our region, including at least two individual seizures of over 500kg.

Dixon says the importation of illicit drugs will always be an issue for Fiji, due to its geographical location.

“Having strong policies in place, having strong enforcement in place, working together as a team is really important, That problem won’t go away but we definitely need to manage it and we got effective policies and procedures in place to limit transnational crime coming in and out of Fiji.”

The report also states that crime negatively impacts society, states, institutions, as well as people’s lives.

The report adds that in order to prevent the negative impacts of crime, it is vital to understand and address the root causes.

Dixon adds government agencies, led by the police, the customs agents, Immigration teams, Biosecurity teams and Fiji Airports are all working well together as one team to make sure they address the challenges.