Strong cooperation needed to combat transnational crime

The Deputy Prime Minister of Australia, Richard Marles during a press meeting in Suva earlier this week.

Transnational crime, particularly the trafficking of drugs is a real issue across the Pacific and it also becomes Australia’s responsibility to help curb the issue.

This was highlighted by Deputy Prime Minister of Australia, Richard Marles during a press meeting in Suva earlier this week.

He says there is coordination at the defense level, however, there seems to be less coordination between our police forces and at the investigation level.

“So we’re wanting to make sure that our police forces are working as closely as they can together and there was a high degree cooperation around the policing but the investigation and the financial investigation associated with that activity.”

Marles says there is a need to build a robust surveillance network.

He adds illegal fishing is also an issue raised at the South Pacific defense ministers meeting in Tonga, therefore, they are now focusing on a high degree of coordination and cooperation.