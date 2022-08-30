Stringent policies improve immigration services

The Fiji Immigration Department. [File Photo]

Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama says they’ve looked at some of the issues raised on the Fijian Immigration Department, specifically the internal control measures.

While speaking on the review of the 2016-2017 Financial Statements of Government in Parliament, Bainimarama highlighted that these measures have been strengthened with stringent policies and strategies to address some shortfalls in procedures.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry also says it is natural to continually identify, evaluate and remedy issues that hamper efficiency.

“The department has since improved its adherence to the finance instructions of 2010 and Financial Management Act 2004. Fijian Immigration Department worked with the Ministry of Economy in 2019 to create separate revenue collection accounts in the FMIS system for the different types of revenue collections – namely the passports, permits, citizenship, visa and certain fees.”

Bainimarama adds the amendment of the Immigration Act in 2020 ensured clarity of the fundamentals of the Immigration Regulation for its day-to-day administration.

He says this has led to improved service delivery.