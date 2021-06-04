Stringent measures continue to keep Vanua Levu COVID-contained

The Ministry of Health and members of the defence forces in the North continue to work together in ensuring Vanua Levu remains COVID-contained.

Every day, a team led by Health Inspector Finau Raikanikoda and officers from the Fiji Military Forces and the Fiji Police Force carry out decontamination duties at the Nabouwalu Jetty.

The team disinfects all cargo trucks that come from Viti Levu before they exit the boats.

There are currently two ships that carry the cargo trucks from Natovi to Nabouwalu on a daily basis.

At 1am every day, Raikanikoda and the team decontaminate the vehicles onboard the boat before the drivers are allowed to bring them out.

Before leaving the jetty, the vehicles are thoroughly searched by Police officers.

Truck driver Rhual Sami says they feel safe seeing that all precautions are being taken at the jetty.

Sami says they are glad they do not have to drive the trucks to Viti Levu as was the case before as they could be exposed to the virus.

He is thanking the decontamination team for keeping the Northern Division safe.

The same exercise is being carried out at the Savusavu jetty and the Waiyevo Jetty in Taveuni.