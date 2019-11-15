Strikeout application filed in Keresi Maya case

The Fiji Rugby Union has filed a strikeout application in relation to a matter brought forward by former Naitasiri Under-19 lock Keresi Maya.

Maya is claiming that proper processes were not followed when he was handed a six year ban from all levels of rugby.

He allegedly punched referee Peni Talemaivavalagi during the Under-19 match between Naitasiri and Tailevu on August 29th.

Article continues after advertisement

A disciplinary hearing was conducted by an independent Judicial Officer appointed under the Terms of Participation of the 2020 Fiji Rugby Skipper Cup Competition.

He was also charged by police with one count of assault causing actual bodily harm.

Maya’s lawyer is arguing that his client cannot be penalized twice for the same case.

Maya claims that the judicial proceedings on the 3rd of September this year and the sanction delivered a day later had breached the various sections of the FRU Skipper Cup and Fare brother Challenge terms of participation.

He claims that there was no properly accredited or qualified cite commissioner for the match.

Maya in his originating summon claims that under the terms of participation, judicial decisions are to be made by the tournament director and a player who is dissatisfied with the tournament director’s decision or sanction has the right to have his appeal heard by an appointed World Rugby accredited judicial officer.

However, in his case, FRU conducted the hearing before the judicial officer who according to the Terms of Participation has the jurisdiction only to hear appeals.

He is also claiming that the defendant (FRU) breached the terms of participation by the failure of the citing commission to cite him within six hours of the conclusion of the match and failed to supply the report to the match commissioner and the Naitasiri under 19 team manager within the six hours.

Maya further claims that FRU breached the terms of participation which lays out the powers of a judicial officer to hear only appeals against the tournament director’s decision or sanction.

He claims that the judicial officer did not have the authority or jurisdiction to adjudicate in the hearing held on 3rd September at the Fiji Sports Commission and consequently the hearing and the sanction were null and void.

He also claims that the judicial officer had usurped the functions of the tournament director of FRU to prosecute, convict and sanction him thereby depriving him of appealing the findings and the sanction of the tournament director to a world rugby accredited Judicial officer.

The matter has been adjourned to the 20th of January next year for a hearing on the strike out application.