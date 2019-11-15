Strike out application by Fiji Airways to be heard in Suva

The strikeout application by Fiji Airways on the grievances brought forward by the former flight attendants who were terminated in May will be heard next month.

The matter was called this morning before Aleem Shah of the Nadi Employment Relations Tribunal.

Fiji Airways lawyers Devanesh Sharma and Gul Fatima are filing for all the grievances to be struck out.

Munro Leys lawyer Jon Apted who is representing the terminated flight attendants stated that in total there are 245 grievances but for the strike out application, they will hear the 12 first.

Apted said the outcome of the application will also include the 245 complainants.

He also told the court that they wanted the early dates for the application hearing as Fiji Airways is not recruiting any of the 245 flight attendants.

However, Devanesh Sharma said that there’s nothing stopping the former cabin crew from reapplying.

Apted replied saying that a number of them had applied but the company stated they will not take any crew who had filed for grievances.

The matter will now be called in Suva on the 16th of December.