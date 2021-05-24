Home

Strict protocols remain on Gau

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
July 23, 2021 12:45 pm

Villagers on Gau Island in Lomaiviti remain vigilant as three COVID-19 cases still exist on the island.

Turaga Na Raitena of the Tikina of Sawaieke Ratu Kinijoji Vererusa says villagers are reminded to avoid movement between villages so long the virus is on the island.

He says village nurses are attending to those who need medical services to avoid travelling to the main health centre on the island.

Vererusa adds only people in serious need are being seen at the health centre.

Each village has also selected individuals who can travel to the main centre on the island to collect mail and other necessities.

The cases on Gau also include a Health worker and all are in stable condition.

Meanwhile, there are two other cases on Levuka in Ovalau.

