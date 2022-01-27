Strict COVID measures in evacuation centers

Strict measures have been implemented in evacuation centers as over 4,000 Fijians are currently taking shelter in the 156 evacuation centers currently active in the country.

Minister for Disaster Management, Inia Seruiratu says they are working closely with the Ministry of Health and they have been provided with COVID-safe guidelines.

Seruiratu says they are assisting the Health Ministry as they cannot be present everywhere.

He adds that these measures have been taken in light of the increasing COVID-19 cases in the country.

“The Ministry of Health is emphasizing that we divide the evacuation centers into two simple zones, sort of red and green zone. The red zone is where we have highly vulnerable, those particularly that are not vaccinated and those that are known cases and those that may be developing symptoms as well and in the green zone we have those who are asymptomatic and those that don’t have any indication of COVID.”

Seruiratu adds that they are emphasizing wearing masks, social distancing, and minimizing the gathering in evacuation centers.

He says they are working with community leaders to assist them.

As of 8am, there are currently 106 evacuation centers in the Western Division, 33 in the Central Division, 16 in the North, and one in the Eastern Division.