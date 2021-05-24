Strengthened pre-departure requirements for travellers

The Ministry of Health has strengthened pre-departure requirements for certain travel partner countries.

This includes reducing the time for COVID tests from 72 hours before departure to 24.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong, says this is already in effect for travellers from the United States where the Omicron variant made up more than 70% of recent cases.

Dr Fong adds they are now working on how this can be applied for travellers from other travel partner countries.

The Permanent Secretary adds that Omicron is now widespread across the world and it is very likely that it will enter our community.

He also says a great level of concern remains over the lack of adherence to COVID safe measures in gatherings throughout the country, especially the non-adherence to masking in indoor public spaces and gatherings in sheds, that result in people sitting close to each other.

He has stressed the need to observe COVID safe measures as our best protection this festive season.