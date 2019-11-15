Strength in numbers can protect regional economies

Fiji and the region need to band together to minimise the economic impacts of global developments.

Permanent Secretary for Trade Shaheen Ali says the trade war between China and the United States has weakened the global economy.

This is compounded by instability in the Middle East and Asia as well as the Coronavirus outbreak which has been declared an international public health emergency.

Ali adds during these times, the region must use its strength in unity.

“Amidst this global phenomena we need to maintain our bond and solidarity. In times of adversity there’s a greater need to become stronger and a closer linked group. A grouping that can be a lucrative trading bloc”.

The Permanent Secretary also adds that together, South Pacific economies can also push for protections against the economic impacts of climate change.