Street violence need to be addressed urgently

[File Photo]

The NGO Coalition on Human Rights has raised concerns on the increase in gang violence on the streets and is encouraging Fijians to access the formal justice system as a mechanism to resolve disputes.

It says graphic video content has circulated online showing an upsurge in fighting involving many young men, and between neighborhoods in the Suva area recently, and leading to serious injuries and loss of property.

The Coalition says resorting to violence will only beget violence.

It is also calling on the state and all agencies to take a holistic, collaborative approach to planning and responding to this emergence of an escalation of gang-related violence and to make our communities safer.

The Coalition is deeply disturbed as well about witnessing so many young men and boys participating in such violence on our streets.

It says it is the responsibility of everyone to influence positive behavioral change in young people.