Street muggers warned

Police Commissioner, Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho is warning opportunists that if caught they will face severe consequences.

Brigadier-General Qiliho made the comments following concerns from the public regarding mugging in the Capital city today.

As many people flocked to the city for Christmas shopping, Qiliho says officers may not be visible everywhere but they will hunt down culprits.

“For those that are taking advantage of people that are out and about shopping, you will face the full brunt of the law, you might not notice us in places but we have certainly increased our footprints there.”

The Commissioner is also reminding people to be mindful of their security and not openly display valuable items while out and about.