Street kids reunited with parents

Seven children who were begging and selling food on the streets have not only been reunited with their parents but have also been assisted through the Care and Protection Allowance.

The Ministry of Women and Children recently conducted a National Sweep Operation around the country and profiled 107 street dwellers of which 81 were adults and 26 were children.

The Ministry says most children were engaged in activities outside the home, with the rationale of complementing the daily needs of families and returning home at night, while others were saving for their own personal purchases.

Of the 15 adult beggars and street dwellers in the Central Division, 10 of them have been assisted through the Poverty Benefit Scheme and discussion is in progress with a few to establish their own income-generating projects to keep them off the streets.

However, the Ministry is concerned that some street beggars and dwellers continue to return to town and cities.

It says Operation Loloma will continue to monitor children, beggars and street dwellers.