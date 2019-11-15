Streamlined process to ease process of EIA reports

The Environment Ministry has amended its Environmental Impact Assessment application guidelines for project owners and their respective consultants.

Permanent Secretary Joshua Wycliffe says this is to ensure consultants focus in their areas of expertise and will ensure effective facilitation of EIA applications.

In an effort to reduce misinformation, the Ministry has been more attentive in vetting applications received and disseminating accurate information to clients.

“I have noticed there has been a lot of mismanagement of information between the Ministry of Environment and the actual proponent and the linkage between these two are the Consultants.”

Meanwhile, the Ministry has found that at least sixty percent of these consultants have tricked their clients causing losses of up to $100, 000.

The consultants were hired to carry out paper work and submit applications on the project owner’s behalf.