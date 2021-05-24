Strategy in place to solve water woes

The Water Authority of Fiji is trying to solve supply disruptions in the Suva -Nausori corridor.

Infrastructure Minister Jone Usamate says the authority has a strategy to resolve this ongoing issue.

He says the ministry continues to refurbish the ageing infrastructure, and replacing old water pipes will help mitigate burst mains and leakages.

“If the flooding happens, if the power outages happen, and with the old infrastructure that we have that we are replacing over time. We continue to have some problems for some time but all of these issues have been finally resolved but they cannot be fixed overnight. You can’t change the pipes overnight.”

The minister says that the main replacement work is aimed at improving the capacity and sustainability of the current infrastructure to supply clean and safe water.