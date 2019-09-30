Waste management strategies need a review

The Environment Ministry has strengthened its collaboration with relevant authorities in putting together new litter prevention and waste management strategies.

Permanent Secretary Joshua Wycliffe says, this pressing issue is prevalent in urban centres and the topic tops the discussion over a meeting between the Environment Ministry and the Suva City Council earlier this week.

Wycliffe is urging officers in local municipalities to carefully study and understand what evolves within their boundaries when it comes to litter and waste management.

“One of the things that I mentioned during my keynote remarks was late last year the Ministry of Local Government had identified litter hot spots within the Suva area. We will continue to work together, share knowledge, understanding, and learnings we’ve had with the Ministry of Local Government”.

The Ministry is optimistic that fostering compliance and imposing harsher penalties will reduce littering and improper waste disposal activities.

“We will not be able to overcome the litter and garbage issue over-night. It required education and awareness. One of the things I will continue to insist on is the regime of compliance and the regime of penalties need to be strong”.

Meanwhile, the Environment Ministry has so far trained over 200 officers to spearhead litter prevention as well as waste management activities in the Central Division and aims to train more officers in the Western and Northern Division in the near future.