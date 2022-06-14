Strategies in place to protect women and children

[Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji]

The Fiji Police Force has come a long way in the past two years to protect women and children from crimes committed against them including those in family settings.

While making submissions to the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence on the Fiji Police Force’s August 2018 to July 2019 Annual Report, Chief Planning and Internal Affairs Officer, ACP Aporosa Lutunauga highlighted that the Force has learnt a lot during the pandemic period.

He adds the Force has strategies in place to mitigate crime against women and children.

Article continues after advertisement

However, ACP Lutunauga adds during the COVID lockdown period they experienced some challenges.

“Really it is within the family setting that this happens which is beyond our reach. However, through our community policing arm we have managed to create awareness. We have moved on from 2018. A lot of initiatives have been implemented. We have a special Key Performance Indicator on crime against women and children.”

Standing Committee Member, Lenora Qereqeretabua questioned what procedures are in place to protect children whose mothers go through domestic violence.

”Women who are presenting at police stations, most of them bring their children with them after facing domestic violence. How well equipped or not well equipped are your units? Is it an atmosphere that children would fit in?”

ACP Lutunauga says the Force has Sexual Offence Units in all the major divisions which are looked after trained officers.

“Our Sexual Offence Unit is located apart from our normal charge room where people come in and report. They are in an environment which is based on a safe house. We have that in the Central Police Station, we have one in the Western, one in the Northern and one in the Eastern Division. They are separated from the normal environment of where people come in. It is specifically for children and women.”

ACP Lutunauga says in times of emergencies, especially during natural disasters police officers are deployed to evacuation centers to ensure the safety of women and children.