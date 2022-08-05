Strategic plan under review

[Photo: Supplied]

The Agriculture Ministry is currently reviewing its 2019-2023 five-year strategic plan.

While speaking during the Stakeholder Consultation on Value Chain Training on Beef, Pork and Goat Meat, Permanent Secretary Dr Vinesh Kumar says this is to ensure that the industry continues to expand and lift the standard of production, exports and assistance to farmers.

Dr. Kumar says this as the Ministry is mandated to deliver nutritious food and also provide employment through a modernized Agriculture sector.

“We also believe in adapting to bottom mark approach that acknowledges and highlights and delivers the trends as well as market settings. This could be achieved at such consultation platforms through discussions, interactions between participants who are present here.”

Dr. Kumar says it’s also crucial for the sector to continuously consult with its stakeholders on the way forward for the Ministry.

The Ministry of Agriculture is allocated a total of $64.1 million in the 2022-2023 Budget an increase compared to $61.9million in the last financial year.