Strategic investment tops discussion

[Photo: Supplied/ Fijian Government/ Facebook]

Fiji is discussing areas of cooperation and strategic investment to build resilience and sustainability among small island states with the Common Wealth.

This discussion took place between the Attorney-General and Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum and the Commonwealth Secretary-General, Patricia Scotland, yesterday.

Scotland also commended the Fijian government for the prudent management of the country’s socio-economic recovery following the pandemic.

The Director of the Secretary-General’s Office, Deborah Jamieson, Adviser and Head of the Pacific Governance and Peace Directorate, Dr Kaitu’u Funaki, Communications Coordinator, Meme Tuivuniwai, Permanent Secretary for Economy, Shiri Gounder, and Head of Treasury for Economy, Nemia Dawai, were also present at the meeting.