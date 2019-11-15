Strategic development plan launched

The Waterways Ministry has launched its new strategic development plan to ensure appropriate legislation and policies are aligned to support its work.

Minster Dr Mahendra Reddy while launching the five-year plan said it captures and emphasizes on key objectives of the Ministry in order to meet National Development targets.

The plan emphasizes on sustainable waterways as central to flood mitigation, agricultural production and mitigation of climate change effects being essential for sustainable development.

The Minister says the strategic plan draws the direction from the National Development Plan, National Adaptation Plan, the Green Growth Framework, and other regional and global policy documents