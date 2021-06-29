Home

News

Strategic development geared towards increasing local production

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
December 23, 2021 3:00 am
[Source: Fijian Government]

The government continues to show its support for the development of youth groups by providing them with necessary farming equipment.

Minister for Youth and Sports, Parveen Kumar says the government’s strategic development plan is geared towards increasing local production to substitute for imports and increase exports.

The Minister adds that farming is becoming a highly specialized skill and farmers need proper training and support to effectively carry out their work.

Article continues after advertisement

“Government strives to enhance food production and income security and achieve quick economic growth and reduce poverty through the sustainable management of Fiji’s natural resources.”

He adds that this is critical regardless of whether it is at a subsistence level or at a commercial level for the export market.

Kumar handed farming equipment to three youth groups at the Navakaka Village in Cakaudrove.

The recipients of the grant were Tabia Youth Club, Vugalei Youth Club and Navakaka Youth Club.

Navakaka Youth Club, who participated in the TikTok Poetry Competition announced in mid-August by the Ministry, scooped third prize and received $500 worth of farming tools plus a mobile phone.

 

© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited.