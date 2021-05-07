Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Stranded mother spends mother’s day away from home|Health Minister commends mother’s working as frontliners|Bus operators taking extra measures|Health Ministry prioritizes children’s safety|Police monitor people’s movement|Ministry of Health receives food pack assistance|AG meets Health Ministry on outsourcing of services|Sacrifice today, do not add to your mother’s bubble|Health Ministry tracking people after travel breach|Certain bus companies authorized to transport displaced Fijians|$2m paid out under COVID-19 assistance|Bainimarama sends well wishes to all mothers|Dr Fong disappointed at those abusing the travel window|Contact tracing for Raiwaqa case continues|Two men arrested for not wearing masks|Health Ministry cancels media conference|Minibuses not allowed to cross containment borders|Ministry warns teachers against breach of Code of Conduct|Officers deployed to assist in Western COVID-19 operation|Meeting underway to clarify movement between containment areas|Assistance application for Nadi and Lautoka closes today|Travel for displaced Fijians limited to private vehicle only|COVID-19 continues to rattle Viti Levu as seven new infections announced|Containment borders to open on Viti Levu for Fijians to return home|Lockdown is the last resort: Dr Fong|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Stranded mother spends mother’s day away from home

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
May 9, 2021 4:05 pm
Zaira Bibi and her newborn child in Suva.

Some mothers were among those waiting in line at the Suva Bus stand this morning, longing to return home and reunite with their family.

Among them is Arieta Naivua of Nubuyanitu in Navosa who was turned back as she couldn’t leave Suva to go home.

Naivua has been stuck in Suva for more than two weeks as she couldn’t return home when the containment zone was announced for Suva, Lami and Nausori.

Article continues after advertisement


[Arieta Naivua of Nabuyabitu in Navosa]

She came to sell her produce at the Suva market.

In tears, Naivua says this will be the first Mother’s Day she’s away from her family.


[Fijians waiting in line to return home]

The Navosa woman says she worries for her husband who is bedridden however, she is at peace knowing her six children are all coming to celebrate with her husband and has asked them to care for him until she returns.

Another mother Zaira Bibi was emotional as she could not spend Mother’s Day with her mum in Davuilevu as she needs to return to Lautoka.

“My mother told me don’t go today, but we have to go back because we don’t know when the border will go home again.”

Bibi, her newborn child, and her husband were in Suva to care for her mother who has been sick, but they have been forced to return home as this is the only window of travel open for now.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.