Stranded mother spends mother’s day away from home

Some mothers were among those waiting in line at the Suva Bus stand this morning, longing to return home and reunite with their family.

Among them is Arieta Naivua of Nubuyanitu in Navosa who was turned back as she couldn’t leave Suva to go home.

Naivua has been stuck in Suva for more than two weeks as she couldn’t return home when the containment zone was announced for Suva, Lami and Nausori.

Article continues after advertisement



[Arieta Naivua of Nabuyabitu in Navosa]

She came to sell her produce at the Suva market.

In tears, Naivua says this will be the first Mother’s Day she’s away from her family.



[Fijians waiting in line to return home]

The Navosa woman says she worries for her husband who is bedridden however, she is at peace knowing her six children are all coming to celebrate with her husband and has asked them to care for him until she returns.

Another mother Zaira Bibi was emotional as she could not spend Mother’s Day with her mum in Davuilevu as she needs to return to Lautoka.

“My mother told me don’t go today, but we have to go back because we don’t know when the border will go home again.”

Bibi, her newborn child, and her husband were in Suva to care for her mother who has been sick, but they have been forced to return home as this is the only window of travel open for now.