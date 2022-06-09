Stow becomes new trade commissioner

Daniel Stow. [Source: Facebook/ Fijian Government]

The Ministry of Trade has appointed Daniel Stow as Fiji’s Trade Commissioner to Australia and New Zealand.

Stow has been with the Trade Commission for the past four and a half years and brings with him extensive experience in international trade, development, and digital technology.

Stow, who previously held the position of Manager, Trade and Investment, since being appointed as Officer-in-Charge in mid-2019, has overseen nearly $150 million in registered investment projects and over $120 million in facilitated exports in Fiji.

Stow says, although he is privileged to be appointed to the role, there is also an overwhelming sense of duty and obligation to use this responsibility to help create greater economic opportunities for Fijians and further contribute to Fiji’s economic recovery and development aspirations.

The Australia and New Zealand Trade Commission is responsible for trade and investment promotion to attract high-quality foreign direct investment into Fiji while facilitating new market access opportunities for Fijian export products.

Prior to joining the Trade Commission, Stow was a Senior Account Executive at Google Australia and is passionate about utilizing digital technology as a platform to further enhance international trade.

He holds a Bachelor of Arts (International Relations) and a Diploma of Languages from the University of Melbourne and a Juris Doctor Degree from the University of Sydney.

Stow also has experience in international trade development and training projects in Indonesia, India and Central America.