News

Storm surges damage homes

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
January 16, 2022 4:33 pm
[Photo: Supplied]

There are reports of damages caused by yesterday’s storm surges to coastal communities in the maritime islands.

FBC News was able to obtain images of these damages resulting from the impact of the volcanic eruptions in Tonga yesterday.

Vunise Taufa of Moce in Lau says a few houses near the coastline were badly affected.

Article continues after advertisement


[Photo: Supplied]

There was debris in the village and even fiberglass boats were swept into the village.

The villagers started the clean-up this morning.


[Photo: Supplied]

The storm surges also left debris on Oneata, Vanua Balavu, and parts of Kadavu, Gau, Taveuni, and several other maritime islands.

Although the tsunami advisory for all coastal areas and maritime islands in Fiji has been cancelled the general public is advised to remain cautious as there may be small sea-level changes and strong unusual currents may persist.


[Photo: Supplied]

