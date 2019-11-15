Store enough water says WAF

The Water Authority of Fiji is calling on the public to store at least a week’s ration of water.

This as TC Yasa is anticipated to become a category five system when it hits Fiji and the Authority anticipates major damages to its infrastructure.

WAF’s Chief Operating Officer Seru Soderberg says they’ve started valve operation from this evening as part of the preparation plan.

He says filling up reservoirs will ensure they cart enough water after the passing of the cyclone.

“With this level of destructive winds, we anticipate some structural damages and if that happens, we’d like the people of Fiji to store at least 5-7 days, we never know, our assets will be susceptible damages, the pipeline could get washed away, high turbidity levels could be experienced in our plants that would reduce production.”

Soderberg warns the public can expect low water pressure from this evening as they will be filling up the reservoirs.