News

Storage an issue for rural fishermen

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
March 28, 2022 3:22 pm
The storage of fish and other marine produce is a major challenge for most fishermen in rural and maritime areas.

While receiving eight freezers from the Food and Agriculture Organisation, Fisheries Minister Semi Koroilavesau says there is a need for good storage for rural fishermen in order to make good returns.

Koroilavesau says the timely assistance will help communities meet the local fish demand while at the same time providing for their families.

Article continues after advertisement

“In my personal eagerness to visit rural isolated communities, every year I would visit twice all isolated islands. The emphasis that I see, is that if they can refrigerate their products, they would be able to get better returns when the middlemen come and buy their products.”

Koroilevasau says they have so far donated over 40 solar freezers to rural and maritime islands to help them store their catch for the local market, exports and home use.

The eight solar freezers will be donated to fishermen in the Lau group.

 

