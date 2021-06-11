Stop the cowardly act: Vuniwaqa

Fijians have been challenged to stop the cowardly and irresponsible act of abuse and neglect of elderly persons.

This was highlighted by Minister for Women, Mereseini Vuniwaqa as Fiji joins millions of people across the globe in the advocacy to mark the “World Elder Abuse Awareness Day”.

Vuniwaqa says the Government recognises the battle to combat any form of abuse starts with educating the mindsets of our people.

Vuniwaqa says elderly abuse is not a new issue and can happen to any older persons depending on circumstances.

She adds since the establishment of the National Council of Older Persons in 2013, as an advisory body for Government on matters relating to the rights and protection of older persons, the Ministry has progressively created awareness and consultations with older persons themselves on their needs and unmet needs.

Vuniwaqa says the Government will not tolerate the injustice of abuse and neglect of older persons.