Stop the blame, speak on facts says Kumar

Trade Minister Premila Kumar says the continuous blame placed on the FijiFirst government is grossly unfair and far from the truth.

Speaking during the COVID-19 Response Budget, Kumar says the Opposition seems to always be of the view that government is not doing enough.

She says facts need to be considered.

“To give a prescription that the government’s so-called poor economic performance is stifling its ability to address this issue. They are not ignorant of the fact that the government has managed the economy, they have managed the economy well despite the slowdown of the global economy that started in late 2018 and early 2019. But it’s a deliberate attempt to criticize that everything that this government has done, or is doing are not success stories.”

The United Nations has already said weaker growth in both advanced and developing countries means the possibility of a global recession in 2020 is a clear and present danger.