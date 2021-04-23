Home

News

Stop peacekeeping to keep safe

FBC News News Team [email protected] | @FBC_News
April 29, 2021 11:45 am

The Social Democratic Liberal Party says the deployment of our troops for peacekeeping need to be halted for the time being.

SODELPA leader, Viliame Gavoka, says the UN must know that while we ‘punch above our weights’ in peacekeeping, Fiji’s health system cannot cope with a pandemic

He says the risk of exposure to the virus where the soldiers are deployed is very high and they bring it to Fiji when they return, adding reports of batches of soldiers returning home over the last few days are very disconcerting.

Article continues after advertisement

Gavoka says soldiers manning quarantine facilities also need to be replaced, claiming there is laxity of attitude and perhaps fatigue.

He says fresh troops with better motivation need to take over as the country has entrusted the military with their most important duty to date yet, and they should not fail.

Health PS Doctor James Fong has already indicated they are dealing with the situation with the military personnel.

Meanwhile, the National Federation Party claims it has been getting calls from people affected by the current situation.

It says government should immediately call a series of joint meetings the many NGOs, faith-based organizations and other networks who are already working to relieve food poverty, to gather information and understand the situation on the ground.

Party leader Professor Biman Prasad adds, the Ministry of Health and Police should be asked to support logistics and access for NGO representatives.

Doctor Fong has said they are working and encouraging those who can help to come forward and assist as was in the case of Kundan Singh, which helped with rations for the Cunningham Stage 1 lockdown area last weekend.

