News

Stop making baseless comments on Amadea investigation: Qiliho

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
April 16, 2022 7:30 am

Police Commissioner Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho is urging Fijians to refrain from making unsubstantiated comments in relation to the ongoing investigation on the Russian Yacht Amadea.

The Russian Yacht which berthed at the Lautoka Wharf on Wednesday remains in police custody at the Lautoka Wharf.

Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho was in Lautoka yesterday where he was briefed about the progress of the investigation.

He says the investigation is still in its early stages.

“There are a lot of unsubstantiated and baseless comments that have been made and it is important for those people that are making comments to get the right information before they make such comments”

Qiliho says the result of the investigation will proceed through a court of law if required.

