Stop dodging COVID-testing: Dr Fong

Former Fijians and returning citizens are not following the Ministry of Health’s mandatory in-country COVID testing requirement.

Doctor James Fong, Permanent Secretary for Health, says they are worried this may lead to a repeat of heavy restrictions.

“We are noting that some people are not getting tested-we don’t have too many problems with our foreign travelers and tourists. They are a much easier group to manage. The biggest problem really is former citizens and citizens who come back. “

Dr. Fong says Fiji cannot risk a repeat of last year’s COVID outbreak.

“Please take on the mentality of being a responsible citizen or responsible friend of Fiji and get yourself tested while you’re in Fiji”

After two years of disruptions due to the pandemic, the Ministry is slowly returning to providing primary health care services.

The Ministry is also calling on the public to remind travelers visiting friends and relatives to isolate themselves for seven days if they test positive for COVID-19.