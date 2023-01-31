Stop being mischievous says PM

Pictured above is Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka. [Source: Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka/ Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has slammed claims made by Leader of Opposition, Voreqe Bainimarama as mischievous and says its shows the breadth of his level of education.

Rabuka was responding to the former Prime Minister’s claims in a letter addressed to Speaker of Parliament, Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu that the offer to move into a rent-free Government as Leader of Opposition was illegal.

The Prime Minister says as Bainimarama’s senior and commanding officer, he will continue to show respect and leadership to his junior officer and as a colleague.

Rabuka says it is unfortunate that Bainimarama is only reading what he has been told to read, like a parrot, without thinking rationally.

The Prime Minister adds he should have charged Bainimarama for the damages caused to the two Navy ships under his command and that he has never learnt his lessons from his past mistakes.

Bainimarama had written a letter to the Speaker of Parliament saying he does not intend to receive any benefit as Leader of Opposition unless that benefit has a legal basis to it.

In the letter, the Opposition Leader says it is illegal to make such an offer in the first place and the Prime Minister has no legal authority to give any such approval or instruction.

He says it is curious that the Prime Minister, Attorney-General and the Speaker of Parliament are facilitating a benefit that is illegal.

According to Bainimarama, neither the Prime Minister nor the Speaker of Parliament can unilaterally go outside the scope of the law and in this instance, Parliamentary approval is required for any amendments to the existing benefits.

Meanwhile, Rabuka has also given time to Bainimarama to stay at the official Prime Minister’s residence in Muanikau until he is ready to vacate the house.