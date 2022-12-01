Stop attacks on media: FMA

The Fijian Media Association is again calling on political parties and leaders to stop attacking media organisations and journalists doing their work in covering the 2022 General Election.

The FMA notes with concern the regular frequency with which the media is being attacked at campaign rallies and the way journalists are being singled out at press conferences, for simply doing their job.

The FMA states these attacks show that politicians and political parties are only paying lip service to the principles of media freedom they all say they believe in and want to uphold.

The FMA notices a worrying trend where leaders are not answering questions but choosing instead to attack journalists and their media organisations for asking a question.

The FMA calls for all media organisations and journalists to be treated equally and with respect.

In recent time political parties have called press conferences to attack media organizations and their staff.

Also, The People’s Alliance says should it form the next government, it will investigate what it calls pro-government media outlets.