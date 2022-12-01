Stolen vehicles recovered

The Fiji Police has recovered two vehicles which were reported stolen in the last 24 hours.

Chief Operations Officer, ACP Abdul Khan says the recovery was possible through the joint effort of divisional task forces.

He says one report was received from Nakasi while another was reported from Laucala Beach.

Article continues after advertisement

ACP Khan says road blocks were erected to ensure the vehicles were not used for other illegal means, such as robberies.

He adds the joint divisional taskforces worked around the clock to locate the vehicles, which were later found in Nawanawa and Narere today.

The Chief Operations Officer acknowledged members of the public for being patient during the setup of roadblocks to restrict the movement of those involved.

He says investigations are underway to arrest those involved in the two cases.