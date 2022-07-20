Stolen items recovered in Nausori Highlands

[File Photo]

Several stolen items have been redeemed by police following a raid in the Nausori Highlands.

Chief Operations Officer, ACP Abdul Khan, says the raid was conducted at a home of a known receiver of stolen goods.

These items include mobile phones, cash, mag wheels, bicycles, brush cutters, tools, and other assorted items.

Khan says the Task Forces are conducting raids throughout the five policing divisions and are not targeting receivers of stolen goods but other criminal activities based on information received.

He says a venue and time will be confirmed where all the seized items will be kept, and members of the public who have been victims of crime will be invited to check if any of the items belong to them.

Khan also acknowledges support from the public in sharing information.