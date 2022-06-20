News

Stigma still a concern for female waste pickers

Jale Daucakacaka Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected]

June 20, 2022 12:20 pm

Asinate Lewabeka.

The stigma that waste pickers face each day is a constant struggle.

This was raised during the opening of a wellness and literacy workshop for 14 women at Koronivia this morning.

64-year-old Asinate Lewabeka, of Vunato settlement in Lautoka, says in her 23 years of working as a waste picker at Lautoka landfill, she has faced all sorts of verbal abuse and ridicule from members of the public.

Article continues after advertisement

She says, despite this, she pushes on to collect waste in order to earn an income for her family.

Waste Recyclers Fiji Pte Limited Chief Executive Amitesh Deo says the workshop was held in order to address concerns by female waste pickers during the COVID-19 lockdown period.

He says participants will undergo financial and legal literacy dialogue as well as a wellness program that will equip them for their line of work.

Twelve women from Vunato settlement in Lautoka and two women from Suva are part of the one-week workshop, which is organized by Waste Recyclers Fiji and the Fiji Women’s Crisis Center.

Korotari fatal accident case stood down

Increased economic activity buffer domestic inflation

Fijians making wise expenses: Narayan

Government reviews overseas work selection criteria

Parliament declaration form is poorly drafted: MP’s counsel

Stigma still a concern for female waste pickers

Heavy rain causes flooding in Nadi

Fiji is living under a constant threat: Dr Waqainabete

FRA starts work on critical bridges

Concerns raised over students’ behaviour

Man charged over death of Korotari farmer

Not over for Lautoka

Crucial three games for Skipper champs

High inflation expectations raise stakes for Bank of Canada ahead of CPI data

New winner for Savusavu 7s

Vateitei through to final

India will start enrolment under new military recruitment plan this month

Taulagi to debut for Maroons

Paul Haggis detained in Italy in sex assault case

High gas prices hit RV drivers more than most

France's Emmanuel Macron set to lose majority

Apple store workers vote to form its first retail union in US

Ukraine to ban music by some Russians in media

A Global Celebration for Freedom' viewing guide

Plans to ditch parts of NI Protocol are economic vandalism

Bitcoin plunges to lowest level in 18 months

World swimming bans transgender athletes from women's events

Ukraine war could last for years, warns Nato chief

‘Lightyear’ stays earthbound, ‘Jurassic World’ holds No. 1

Inflation taking bite out of new infrastructure projects

Outsource Fiji to attend 25th Australasian SSOW

Ministry focuses on rehabilitation of farms

Economic opportunities assist in recovery

Good maintenance regime important: FRA

Top five finish for Tailevu

Mining Act under review

Macron alliance projected to lose parliamentary majority

Cane harvester operators undergo training

England humiliated by 14-man Barbarians

West Indies go 1-0 up in first Test

Silktails pay homage after loss of team manager

Young's last minute try saves the day

North Korea's 'epidemic' of unidentified intestinal disease

PM urges Fijians to get booster shots

Rewa qualifies for OFC Champions League

A spate of layoffs is fueling recession anxiety

Drake drops new album, 'Honestly, Nevermind'

Fiji leads ACP charge for a successful Fisheries Subsidies Agreement

Back to the drawing board for Nadroga

Less expensive yet respectful alternative for cremation

GoldFM ROC Market attracts large crowd

LeToya Luckett shares her story in 'Leave It To LeToya'

Cosmetics maker Revlon files for bankruptcy in US

Zelensky visits front-line cities of Mykolaiv and Odesa

National Under-19 squad named

Team Fiji Women's Tennis scoops silver at PMG

US may act against airlines on consumers’ behalf

41 dead, millions stranded as floods hit Bangladesh, India

Ukraine deserves to host 2023 contest: Boris Johnson

Important last three matches for Suva

$400m spent on social welfare assistance

Players need to pick up the pace: Rodu

New gas crematorium will reduce carbon footprints

Investment Fiji to strengthen relations with exporters

Milan designers invoke joy, nostalgia in menswear

US opens COVID vaccine to little kids

WTO agrees deals on Covid vaccines and overfishing

Joel Whitburn dies at 82

Afghanistan gurdwara attack: Sikhs say 'We don't feel safe'

Aprasidze sends Montpellier to Top 14 final

Kit Harington set to reprise his role on 'Game of Thrones'

How did Russia-Ukraine war trigger a food crisis?

Trains set on fire in India military hiring protests

Bitcoin drops below $20,000 as crypto selloff quickens

Massive heat dome engulfs the US

Bill Cosby civil trial jury must start deliberations over

Sawani villagers advised to relocate

2.9 magnitude earthquake felt near Vanua Levu

Fisheries subsidies agreement prohibits IUU fishing

Government committed to ensuring food security

Crime Prevention Carnival back after two years

Crucial win for Stallions

Prasad urges players not to let their guard down

Stormers dominate second half to beat Bulls in URC final

Team Fiji Baseball losses first match

Eels bounce back to down Roosters

Crusaders dominate Blues to win Super Rugby title

K-POP Fiji festival crowns its winners

Nadroga too strong for Naitasiri

Government utilizes millions in eight provinces

Suva bounce back to beat Tailevu

Sea cucumber harvest ban lift comes with conditions

Wairiki begins woodchip export for 2022

Nadi reigns in Korovou

Natabua and Jasper retain zone title

Residents organize fun day to strengthen network

Hughes ruled out of tomorrow’s clash

FijiFirst holds public consultation in Nadi

K-POP Fiji Festival returns

Julian Assange's extradition to US approved by UK

Top two Under 19 teams confirmed for FSSRL

86 Naitasiri inmates serving term

Tuisese maintain last week’s line-up

ILO pledges support for MSME’s

FCCC in discussion with local manufacturers

Offer the best experience to tourists: Sayed-Khaiyum

Women’s Fund Fiji appoints Executive Director

Jasper and Natabua lead Lautoka Zone

Ra Roosters take down RKS Eels

It’s about character: Rodu

Russia's Putin condemns Western sanctions

Wall Street closes worst week since 2020 with slight gain

Kate Bush is number one, thanks to Stranger Things

FDA authorizes COVID-19 shots for infants, preschoolers

McCartney marks 80th birthday with Springsteen

Russia cuts natural gas exports to European countries

Hank Jr. unleashes Thunderhead Hawkins on blues record

PM clarifies government debt

China launches advanced aircraft carrier named 'Fujian'

Europe makes Russia's oil shipment much harder

Supermarket found tampering with expiry dates

FIA to host preliminary budget forum

TotalEnergies focuses on energy transition

Pacific Mini Games officially opened

Boris Johnson travels to Kyiv to meet Volodymyr Zelensky

Italy's Eni says Russian gas supply cut by half

French screen icon Jean-Louis Trintignant dies aged 91

Tailevu aim to take down Skipper champs

Yen falls as Bank of Japan bucks rate rise trend

Ed Sheeran tickets cancelled for NHS and emergency staff

Remains of UK journalist Phillips identified in Brazil

Storm stop Broncos winning run

Nakosi helps Castres upset Toulouse in Top 14 semi

England sets new record

Cowboys stun Sea Eagles with late comeback

Lautoka holds Rewa in first OFC Champions League playoff

MGM, Namosi Secondary create history

CWM doctor charged with alleged sexual assault

Illegal gravel extraction an issue

Tuigau wins Blue Ribbon at Lautoka Zone

Build food security: Professor Narayan

Jasper and Natabua still lead Lautoka Zone

Protect personal information, warned consumers

BAF urges small businesses to step up

Beach training pays off for Vata

MOU to enable effective consumer policies

Miscommunication over patient transfer

TotalEnergies carries out refurbishment

Golden State Warriors wins fourth NBA title

Lautoka wants to win for its fans

MGM takes lead in Suva Zone 1

Inoke breaks long jump record

MGM dominates blue ribbon

Winning start for Team Fiji Tennis

Wall Street tumbles on fears for economy

PRB tenants evicted

Local alternatives for wheat: Batiweti

FRA hopes to receive a similar budget

HFC Bank, new stadium sponsor

Teacher sentenced for raping student

Over 6, 000 leases in Naitasiri

Jasper and Natabua lead Lautoka Zone

FNU relooks at Labasa campus project

Tanoa Hotel Group owner jets in

Nakasi testing the waters in Suva Zone 1

Nadroga finds form

Douglas lands gold for ISS

OFC play-off is priority: Rodu

Gold for first time jumper

Rape victim’s statement read out in court

NZ-based businesses to converge in Fiji

Millions of iPhone users could get payouts in legal action

Layoffs are on the rise in the midst of crypto winter

US interest rates rise to highest levels since 1994

Little’s Fijian rugby legacy continues

Ministry plans to recruit consultants

New naming rights sponsor for National Stadium

Price increase dampens spending

Blues mentally prepared for Rewa

“Vakavanua” Agreement should stop: PM

Switzerland gets first interest rate rise in 15 years

US Navy pledges climate support

Tailor made loans for female entrepreneurs

100 million people forced to flee their homes

53 new cases with no deaths reported

Oil prices rise after US announced Iran sanctions

Beyoncé releasing 'Renaissance' next month

Ravalawa celebrates return in style

Baby formula factory's production halted by storm

Economist expects recession to hit by year end

UK interest rates raised to 1.25% by Bank of England

India's economic prospects firm despite global headwinds

Kevin Spacey granted bail on sex assault claims

Three charged over Korotari death

Netball Australia on the brink of bankruptcy

Hailey and Bieber brought closer by health scares

Eight million Australians urged to turn off lights

Bank of England under pressure to aggressively raise rates

Russian sanctions hurting small Italian fashion producers

15 Entrepreneurs graduate from FEE Program