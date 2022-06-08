Steps taken to guarantee food safety

[Source: Fijian Government / Facebook]

The Fijian government says it has been actively involved in guaranteeing food safety for all Fijians in a number of ways.

This includes the Food Establishment (Grading) Regulation which ensures Fijians have access to safe and healthy food in all restaurants and eateries.

Last year, Fiji held a virtual National Food Systems Dialogue which focused on transforming food systems to be healthier, safer, and more sustainable.

More recently, in the revised 2021-22 National Budget, the Government allocated $500,000 towards the commercial agriculture development program.

Through the procurement of small farming equipment, irrigation kits and other agricultural machinery, the government aims to improve cultivation practices so safe and healthy food is readily available to Fijians.

The theme for this year’s World Food Safety Day is “Safer Food, Better Health”.