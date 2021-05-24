Step towards making Suva a Greener City

A major clean-up was carried out at the Nubukalou creek in the Capital City this morning in an effort to raise awareness on plastic pollution.

The clean-up was carried out in collaboration with KOICA Fiji Club, the Suva City Council and Suva SUPers.

The organizers say the clean-up comes at a right time when Fiji and other world leaders are gearing up for COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland.

KOICA Club Fiji President, Akuila Sovanivalu, says the activity is a tangible way of showing that local actions and collective effort is important to achieve global targets and goals.

“I think it came in at the right time knowing that at the global arena, there is COP 26 happening so again in COP 26, there will be a lot of discussions on climate actions so we thought this will be an ideal time for us to come out and perform some climate actions.”

Sovanivalu says they also distributed 500 reusable bags to the market vendors and consumers today.

The campaign aimed to promote the use of reusable bags among market patrons and vendors in Suva and raise awareness on the degradation occurring at the Nubukalou Creek as a result of indiscriminate disposal of waste.

The government introduced a ban on single-use plastic bags in January last year, however plastic pollution remains a big challenge for our nation.

According to the recent findings of the International Union for Conservation of Nature, the most prevalent waste found around the Nubukalou Creek was plastic bags.